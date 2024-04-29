IPL Betting Racket Busted In Goa, 16 Held

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, April 30 (IANS) The Goa Crime Branch Police on Monday busted an IPL cricket betting racket by apprehending 16 persons, the police said.

The police added that after receiving information about the betting, they raided a location at Porvorim in North Goa and caught 16 accused persons, of which 15 are from Gujarat and one from Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly accepting bets on mobile/online in connection with the T20 IPL cricket match played on Sunday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings.

The police have seized from their possession cash worth Rs 12,670, 46 mobile phones, one Tablet, nine laptops, one internet router, and other gaming electrical accessories totaling Rs 15 lakh.

The police are further investigating the case.