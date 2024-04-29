Unlimited Lands UK Department For Business & Trade Contract

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - The UK Department for Business & Trade has appointed a £4 million contract for its UK marketing and creative work to a consortium of Unlimited and ad agency Pablo after a competitive tender process.



Unlimited group agency Nelson Bostock will be responsible for PR within the contract, with sister agency TMW working on strategy, and independent advertising agency Pablo looking after creative.



The partners will develop all creative work aimed at getting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) from across the UK to grow by exporting; the Department for Business & Trade's current campaign umbrella is 'Made In the UK. Sold to the World.'



According to government tender documents, the contract runs for two years from this month, with an option to extend for a further two, with a total value over the four years of £4 million.



The work will be underpinned by Unlimited's Human Understanding Lab, which will use behavioural and data

science to help the Department for Business & Trade to better understand and communicate with audiences who have the potential to export.



This is the latest in a series of government contract wins for Unlimited – which was recently acquired by Accenture Song – and Pablo. The consortium was appointed by The Metropolitan Police last in February, adding to a portfolio of public sector clients including the Cabinet Office, HMRC and The Department for Science, Innovation & Technology.



Department for Business & Trade deputy director of communication and marketing David Watson said:“We were extremely impressed by the vigour and bright ideas that Unlimited & Pablo showed us at pitch. I'm certain they will bring fresh creativity to our national challenge of getting Britain exporting, and I'm looking forward to working with their team across all parts of our UK focused business”.



Unlimited president Tim Bonnet added:“The Department for Business & Trade is one of the driving forces of our economy, so to be enlisted to help accelerate growth is a massive honour. We can't wait to get started on creating exciting behaviour change work that will ultimately benefit everyone in the UK.”

