North Korea Mined Inter-Korean Road In Demilitarized Zone

(MENAFN- AzerNews) North Korea has planted landmines on an inter-Korean road in thedemilitarized zone that separates the two Koreas, Azernews reports.

The military first discovered that the DPRK was laying mines ona dirt road inside the demilitarized zone at the end of 2023. Thenthe mines were allegedly laid near Arrowhead Hill in ChorwonCounty, located 85 km northeast of Seoul. In January, North Koreantroops were also seen laying mines on two more roads, and in March,the military discovered that North Korea had removed dozens ofstreet lights along the roads.

The road in the demilitarized zone was laid in accordance withthe 2018 inter-Korean military agreement. It was supposed to helpin the joint excavation of the remains of those who died during theKorean War of 1950-1953.