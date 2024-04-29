(MENAFN- Baystreet) Collective Audience Takes off on Insticator Link

Rising AI Profits Shadowed by Increasing Cybersecurity Threats, Zero Trust Offers a Solution

USA News Group – While the rise of AI across the global economy is exciting and indeed profitable, it comes with plenty of risks. One of the biggest aspects that has experts on high alert is cybersecurity. Earlier this year, the Department of Defense's Deputy Chief Information Officer and Cybersecurity and Senior Information Security Officer Dave McKeown shared his department's ambitious goal to push for what's known as zero trust-based cybersecurity architecture by 2027 . Zero trust is a cybersecurity concept and framework that requires 24-hour monitoring and constant authentication to secure data. According to analysts at Research and Markets , the Global Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA) Market is set to grow rapidly at a CAGR of 17.3% through to US$38.5 billion in 2028. Helping to facilitate this shift are developers making zero trust innovations such as Avant Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KD), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) (NEO: PANW), and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) (NEO: GOOG).

Touted as one of the earliest tech companies to bring generative AI to market is Avant Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), recently

to implement a Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA) framework powered by AI within its data center operations. By implementing this strategic move, Avant aims to provide the highest level of security for its customers' critical data.

“By integrating AI with Zero Trust Architecture, we are creating a robust and future-proof security framework for our data centers,” said William Hisey, CEO of Avant .“This combined approach ensures the highest level of security for our customers' data while optimizing data center operations for efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Avant is committed to providing innovative technology to help businesses optimize data center operations, improve resource utilization, and enhance security.”

Avant's AI technology already provides predictive analytics and optimization, automated incident response, and enhanced cooling efficiency. So, with this update Avant asserts that the implementation of ZTA aligns seamlessly with the company's existing AI-powered data center management focus.

The company's update came swiftly after another announcement introducing a state-of-the-art supercomputing network and comprehensive licensable dataset. The supercomputing network project is a collaboration with tech partner Wired4Tech , who will help to launch these pivotal developments, which are engineered to accelerate AI adoption and innovation across a broad spectrum of industries.

“By providing robust computational resources and a rich dataset, Avant is set to eliminate many of the technical and financial barriers that have traditionally hampered AI development,” said Danny Rittman, Chief Information Officer of Avant regarding the launch.“This initiative aims to empower developers with the tools necessary to create more sophisticated and efficient AI models, driving progress and innovation in innumerable fields.”

Global cybersecurity leader Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) (NEO: PANW) recently announced an expansion of its partnership with Google Cloud -a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) (NEO: GOOG). As per the details of the significant partnership expansion is the goal to revolutionize cybersecurity with AI, through a 10-figure, multi-year commitment that names Google Cloud as its AI and infrastructure provider of choice, and Palo Alto Networks as the preferred next-generation firewall (NGFW) provider.

Among the partnership's benefits intended to create customer value, new and existing workloads will be developed and managed with Palo Alto Networks' Network Security platform with VM Series embedded into Google Cloud to enable a Zero Trust Network posture, and to strengthen defenses against threats.

"As the threat landscape intensifies, organizations are betting on AI-powered platformization to protect their most valuable assets," said Nikesh Arora, President and CEO of Palo Alto Networks . "The increased depth of Palo Alto Network's partnership with Google Cloud empowers customers to transform their digital futures without sacrificing security. We look forward to expanding our footprint using Google's capabilities to accelerate and deliver AI-driven cybersecurity advancements."

Another duo that's working towards zero trust security is Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) and Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KD), which recently announced a global strategic alliance and expansion of their partnership to enable enterprises to migrate and manage networks for multi-cloud connectivity and comprehensive network security. As per the expansion, the partnership combines Kyndryl's end-to-end consulting services and expertise across enterprise networking, security and resiliency with Cloudflare's robust connectivity cloud that offers security, performance, and cloud flexibility all-in-one.

This expansion comes less than a year since Kyndryl and Cloudflare's initial partnership announcement in May 2023, which aimed to modernize enterprise infrastructure with end-to-end services, bringing WAN-as-a-Service and Cloudflare Zero Trust to the entire corporate network. With the expansion, the two companies are focusing on increased innovation across all technology stacks to design, build, manage and modernize customers' vital systems.

" Cloudflare and Kyndryl is the duo that enterprises can fully lean on to migrate their networks and innovate across the cloud," said Matt Harrell, Global Head of Channels and Alliances at Cloudflare .“Working hand-in-hand with customers, we've seen the demand and impact from Cloudflare's leading connectivity cloud and comprehensive cybersecurity for business environments, right in hand with Kyndryl's industry-leading consulting and managed network services.”

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. This is a paid advertisement. MIQ has been paid a fee for Avant Technologies Inc. advertising and digital media from the company directly.







