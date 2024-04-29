Birla Carbon to participate at American Coatings Show 2024

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Marietta, USA / Mumbai, India - April 29, 2024: Birla Carbon, one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of high-quality carbon solutions, is participating in the American Coatings Show 2024, at the Indiana Convention Center, Indianapolis, United States from April 30-May 2, 2024. Birla Carbon will exhibit at booth number 1648.



Speaking about the participation, John Davidson, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Birla Carbon, said, “We are excited to join the American Coatings Show 2024 and showcase our range of sustainable carbon-based solutions for the paints and coatings industry. The event will serve to highlight Birla Carbon's extensive selection of Raven, Conductex, Nanocyl, and Continua ™ SCM products, which together make us the go-to source for sustainable carbon-based solutions for coatings applications. At Birla Carbon, our goal is to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050, which allows us to lessen our environmental impact, partner with our customer’s sustainability journey, and at the same time maintain the same level of quality in our products.”







