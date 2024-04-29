Russians Shell Kizomys In Kherson Region Again, One Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military shelled the village of Kizomys, Kherson region, again, injuring a 37-year-old man.
The press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.
“A resident was injured due to the Russian shelling of the village of Kizomys,” the statement said.
It is noted that the 37-year-old man received an explosive injury, shrapnel wounds to his forearm and torso, as well as a rib and limb fracture.
The victim is being provided with the necessary medical care.
As reported, the Russian army shelled the village of Kizomys, Kherson region, injuring a 60-year-old man who was in the garden at the time. He died on the way to the hospital.
