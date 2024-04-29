Saudi Foreign Minister, US Secretary of State discuss Gaza situation

(MENAFN) Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken convened in Riyadh on Monday for a high-level discussion concerning the unfolding events in the Gaza Strip, as reported by Saudi Press Agency WAS. Their meeting took place alongside a joint session involving the foreign ministers of Gulf Cooperation Council nations and the US, underscoring the significance of the dialogue.



Amid their discussions, both diplomats delved into avenues to deepen the robust bilateral relations shared between their respective countries. They explored opportunities for collaboration across various sectors, aiming to bolster mutual interests and strategic cooperation.



Furthermore, the discussion extended to a comprehensive review of the current developments in Gaza and Rafah, where urgent humanitarian intervention is imperative. Blinken and bin Abdullah emphasized the critical need for an immediate cessation of hostilities and explored pragmatic approaches to expedite the delivery of essential humanitarian aid to alleviate the suffering of those affected.



Blinken's visit to Saudi Arabia serves as a crucial platform for diplomatic engagement, with a primary focus on advancing efforts to achieve a lasting cease-fire in Gaza. Additionally, he is slated to participate in a ministerial meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council, aimed at fostering enhanced collaboration on regional security dynamics. Furthermore, his engagement at the World Economic Forum Special Meeting on Global Cooperation, Growth, and Energy for Development underscores the multifaceted nature of discussions aimed at addressing pressing global challenges.



Against the backdrop of heightened tensions and escalating violence in Gaza, Blinken and bin Abdullah's meeting signals a concerted diplomatic effort to address the humanitarian crisis and pave the way for a sustainable resolution to the conflict.

