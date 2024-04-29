GCC, US Ministerial Meeting Commences With Kuwait FM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 29 (KUNA) -- The joint ministerial meeting on strategic cooperation with the United States (US) and Gulf Cooperation Council countries (GCC) commenced on Monday with participation of Kuwait Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The ministerial meeting, taking place at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the GCC, was chaired by Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad Al-Thani, the chair of current session of the GCC Ministerial Council, with participation of his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan, GCC Secretary General Jasem Al-Budaiwi, Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi, the latter's Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif Al-Zayani, and Diplomatic Advisor to the United Arab Emirates' President Anwar Gargash.

The conferees discuss latest developments concerning the Gaza Strip and Rafah City, the importance of an immediate ceasefire, and the safe passage for relief and humanitarian aid to reach the Palestinians.

The meeting addresses regional and global developments, as well as ways to develop and strengthen cooperation between the GCC and the US. (end)

as











MENAFN29042024000071011013ID1108151091