Recent earthquake strike coast of Mugla Province in southwestern Turkey

(MENAFN) On Monday, a seismic event measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale shook the Aegean Sea, just off the coast of Mugla Province in southwestern Turkey. The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Administration (AFAD) promptly released a statement detailing the incident, stating that the quake struck at 07:24 local time (+3 GMT), at a depth of approximately 9.65 kilometers. The epicenter of the earthquake was pinpointed at a distance of 195.27 kilometers from Daca district in Mugla Province.



The Aegean Sea, a significant body of water extending from the Mediterranean Sea, acts as a crucial junction between Greece to the west and north, Turkey to the east, and the island of Crete to the south. Notably, it is linked to the Sea of Marmara via the Dardanelles Strait.



This recent seismic activity follows another event just over a week prior, on April 19, when a 4.5 magnitude earthquake rattled the Aegean Sea, this time off the coast of the Sefrihisar area in Izmir Province, western Turkey. Fortunately, no significant damage was reported in the aftermath of that occurrence, according to AFAD.



These consecutive seismic events underscore the geological dynamism of the Aegean region and highlight the ongoing importance of monitoring and preparedness efforts to mitigate potential risks to the communities residing in these areas.

