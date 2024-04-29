Biggest American bank gets assets frozen by Russia

(MENAFN) A significant legal development unfolded in St. Petersburg as a local court issued a directive to freeze the assets of United States banking behemoth JPMorgan Chase within Russian territory. The ruling, handed down on Wednesday, comes in response to a lawsuit filed by VTB, Russia's second-largest lender, aimed at recovering USD439.5 million that had been blocked abroad due to United States-led sanctions.



Court filings revealed that VTB initiated legal proceedings against JPMorgan and its subsidiaries in the Arbitration Court of St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region on April 17. The court's order encompasses the freezing of funds held in JPMorgan's Russian accounts, as well as seizing movable and immovable property, including the bank's stake in a Russian subsidiary.



The crux of the dispute revolves around the USD439.5 million held by VTB in a JPMorgan account in the United States, which had been subjected to sanctions by Washington in connection with the Ukraine-related geopolitical tensions in 2022. In response to VTB's efforts to recover the blocked funds, the court mandated the seizure of all funds in JPMorgan bank accounts in Russia, including correspondent accounts and those held in the name of its subsidiaries.



Moreover, it was revealed that VTB had sought interim measures due to concerns that JPMorgan was undertaking actions to withdraw its assets from Russia, thereby impeding VTB's efforts to reclaim the funds held by the United States bank.



In a tit-for-tat legal maneuver, JPMorgan initiated its own lawsuit against VTB in the Southern District of New York, seeking to block the Russian bank's attempts to recover the USD439.5 million. Citing United States law, JPMorgan underscored its obligation to withhold the funds owned by VTB, expressing concerns that VTB might seek to seize its assets in Russia.



The escalating legal battle underscores the broader geopolitical tensions and the intricate web of financial sanctions that have entangled global banking institutions. As both parties engage in legal maneuvering across international jurisdictions, the outcome of the dispute remains uncertain, with implications for the broader landscape of Russia-United States relations and the enforcement of economic sanctions.

MENAFN29042024000045015687ID1108150593