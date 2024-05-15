Russian Forces Repel Massive Missile Attack On Sevastopol: Governor

(MENAFN- IANS) Moscow, May 15 (IANS) No casualties were reported in the area of Fedorovskaya Street of Sevastopol where a downed missile fell in a private sector, city Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev said in a telegram channel on Wednesday.
"Our military repelled a massive attack on Sevastopol. In the area of Fedorovskaya Street, fragments of a downed missile fell in a private sector. Information about the victims is being clarified," Razvozhaev said, reports Xinhua news agency.
He further added that Russia's air defence forces have shot down several missiles over the water area and in the area of the Belbek airfield.
"The type of downed missiles is being clarified, and it is possible that undetonated submunitions may be discovered," said the Governor.
