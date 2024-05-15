Pok Residents Must Be Comparing Their Situation With People Living In J&K: EAM Jaishankar

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) Commenting on the unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that he has no doubt that people residing in PoK will be comparing their situation with the people living in Jammu and Kashmir.

“There is a ferment happening in PoK. You can see it on social media or television. The analysis of it is very complex but definitely I have no doubt in my own mind that someone living in PoK is comparing their situation with someone actually living in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that how is it that people today are actually progressing on our side," EAM Jaishankar said.

He said that people on the other side have a sense and understanding of being under occupation, being discriminated and being treated badly.“Clearly, any such comparison would be preying on their minds,” EAM said.

On merging PoK with India, EAM Jaishankar reiterated that part of Kashmir was and will always be a part of India.

“That part of Kashmir has always been a part of India, it will always be...if you ask me when will the occupation end there? I actually find it very interesting,” he said.

He said that till Article 370 was in place, there was not much discussion about PoK.

“There was at one point in the 1990s when some pressure was put on us by Western countries at that time parliament unanimously passed a resolution,” he said.

Violent protests have erupted in PoK over the hike in electricity prices.

At least three people have been killed and six have been injured after Pakistani security forces opened fire on protesters.