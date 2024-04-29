Apple To Update Basic Apps In Upcoming Ios 18 System

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Apple intends to update many basic applications on iPhones with the upcoming iOS 18 system iPhones.

According to latest report by the US Bloomberg News, the new updates will include the photo, notes, fitness, and email applications. However, there is no clear indication of the new features that will be present in them.

Apple may add generative artificial intelligence (AI) features to its various applications and services, based on large language models (LLMs), either developed by Apple itself or by one of the external companies such as Google, OpenAI, or Baidu.

The benefits of AI are expected to be most evident in the personal assistant Siri, and other applications for productivity, search, health services, music, and more.

The Messages application will witness integration with the RCS messaging standard to allow iPhone users to exchange messages with Android users. In addition, the company will update the Calculator application on iPhone phones with better integration, along with the Notes application which will also support adding audio recordings. Apple may add a browsing assistant in Safari browser to helps users summarize web pages and answer questions related to the content they are viewing.

Previous press reports cited sources within the company as saying that iOS 18 may be "the biggest upgrade in the history of the iOS system".

Apple is expected to unveil its new operating systems on June 10, with the start of its annual developer conference, WWDC 2024.