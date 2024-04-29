Media reports Britin possibly to transfer troops to Gaza

(MENAFN) Reports from the state broadcaster BBC suggest that the United Kingdom Defense Ministry is contemplating the deployment of troops to Gaza to support the United States in delivering humanitarian aid via a newly proposed sea route. This initiative aims to provide crucial assistance to the Palestinian enclave following the recent announcement by United States President Joe Biden regarding the construction of a temporary pier off the coast of Gaza.



President Biden revealed earlier this week that the United States military has initiated the construction of a temporary pier in Gaza, facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid from Cyprus. The aid would be transported via large ships, transferred onto trucks and other vehicles, and then driven along a floating causeway onto the beach. This system, set to be completed by early May, is expected to facilitate the entry of up to 150 truckloads of international aid into Gaza.



While President Biden emphasized that no United States personnel would be deployed on the ground in Gaza as part of the operation, he affirmed that a significant partner would be responsible for driving the aid trucks. British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the United Kingdom's commitment to playing a leading role in coordinating support efforts alongside the United States and other international allies.



According to BBC sources, British troops would potentially be tasked with driving trucks off landing craft onto the temporary causeway and delivering aid to a secure distribution area onshore. However, it's important to note that the plan is still in the preliminary stages, and no final decision has been made at this time, as confirmed by sources within Whitehall.

