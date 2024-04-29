Kareena Can't Wait For ‘The Buckingham Murders Magic’ To Unfold For Her And Hansal Mehta

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) On Hansal Mehta's birthday on Monday, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan extended her wishes to the filmmaker and shared that she cannot wait for the magic of their upcoming film 'The Buckingham Murders' to unfold for the two of them.

Kareena took to her Instagram stories and shared a monochrome picture featuring herself and the filmmaker engaged in conversation.

"Happy birthday @hansalmehta Can't wait for the Buckingham magic to unfold for us (heart, fist bump, and rainbow emoji),” she wrote in the caption.

'The Buckingham Murders' is a crime thriller film in which the actress portrays a grieving British-Indian detective assigned to investigate the case of a murdered child in Buckinghamshire. The movie premiered at the 67th BFI London Film Festival in October 2023.