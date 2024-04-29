West ignores fate of Palestinians trapped in Israeli prisons

(MENAFN) As the world's attention remains fixed on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza, a lesser-known but equally distressing situation unfolds within the confines of Israeli prisons. While the death toll from the Gaza campaign surpasses 34,000, including thousands of children, the plight of nearly 10,000 Palestinians languishing in Israeli jails often goes unnoticed.



Among those imprisoned are individuals from various walks of life, including children, university students, medics, doctors, and journalists. Many of them have endured repeated arrests and prolonged detention periods, subjected to harsh conditions and denied basic rights. Yet, their stories remain largely overshadowed by the broader conflict.



While sporadic media coverage occasionally sheds light on individual cases, such as that of Layan Naser, a Christian university student recently re-imprisoned by Israeli troops, the systematic nature of these arrests and detentions receives minimal attention. Layan's abduction, along with countless others, underscores a disturbing trend of targeting Palestinian activists, particularly those involved in campus activism.



The Palestinian Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs has condemned these latest kidnappings, highlighting the unjust detention of individuals like Layan Kayed and Layan Naser, who have faced repeated imprisonment. Such arbitrary detentions are facilitated by Israel's use of "administrative detention," a practice allowing indefinite detention without trial based on secret evidence. This controversial measure, justified under Israel's Emergency Powers laws since 1948, affects approximately one-third of the Palestinian prisoners.



The continuous use of administrative detention not only violates fundamental human rights but perpetuates a cycle of injustice and suffering for Palestinians. Despite international calls for accountability and transparency, the plight of Palestinian prisoners remains largely overlooked, leaving thousands to endure neglect, abuse, and torture in Israeli jails.

