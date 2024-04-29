Al Muraikhi Meets Ambassador Of Kuwait

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met yesterday with Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to the State of Qatar H E Khaled Badr Al Mutairi. During the meeting, the two sides discussed relations between the countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.