Al Muraikhi Meets Ambassador Of Kuwait


4/29/2024 2:21:30 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met yesterday with Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to the State of Qatar H E Khaled Badr Al Mutairi. During the meeting, the two sides discussed relations between the countries.

MENAFN29042024000063011010ID1108149742

