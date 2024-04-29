Minister Of Finance Participates In Celebration Of Golden Jubilee Of Islamic Development Bank Group

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Minister of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari participated in the official celebration of the Golden Jubilee of the Islamic Development Bank Group, on the sidelines of his recent visit to Riyadh, the capital of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The ceremony was attended by many their excellencies, ministers, government delegates and important figures from various private and international sectors.

On the sidelines of of His Excellency's participation in the 49th meeting of the governors of the Islamic Development Bank, Minister of Finance held a bilateral meeting with H E Mohammed Al Husseini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs of the sisterly United Arab Emirates, H E Sultan Al Habsi, Minister of Finance of the sisterly Sultanate of Oman and H EAdiabo Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of Economy of the friendly Republic of Nigeria

During the meeting, a number of topics of interest were discussed, especially in the economic and financial fields, in addition to exploring the most important ways available to intensify joint efforts between the countries.

