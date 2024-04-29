Google Doodle Today: Celebration Of Tari Rangkuk Alu All You Need To Know About The Indonesian Bamboo Dance

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Google Doodle today: To celebrate the rich culture of Indonesia, Google dedicated today's Doodle to Tari Rangkuk Alu, a dance style that originates from the traditional Rangkuk Alu game in Manggarai, Indonesia. The speciality of the dance form is the use of bamboo sticks to form a moving grid for dancers.

About Tari Rangkuk Alu danceThe traditional Indonesian dance form can be performed by people of all ages. Tari Rangkuk Alu dance originated from the traditional game known as Rankuk Alu, Ranku Alu, or Rangkuk pestle game.

Countries where Google Doodle is visibleThe Google Doodle dedicated to Tari Rangkuk Alu dance will be visible only in Indonesia on April 29, 2024 Doodle today: Importance of bamboo sticks in Tari Rangkuk AluOne of the most important elements in the traditional dance is the use of bamboo sticks. Several dancers hold the bamboo sticks in such a way that they are arranged to form a moving grid on the ground. These players have to keep moving the bamboo sticks to a continuous beat, whereas the dancers have been tasked to jump and perform their steps in synchronisation with the beats Bamboo is a valuable and multifunctional product of the Indonesian forest. The plant not only is a source of rural development and employment, but it also plays an inseparable part of Indonesian culture, be it dance form, household, construction material, household, crafts, music instruments, etc Doodle today: Instruments used in Tari Rangkuk Alu danceThe dance form requires the use of locally made instruments like drums and xylophones. These instruments sometimes complement the rhythmic beating of the bamboo sticks. Dancers may wear long skirts, or a headdress, or wave the ends of a scarf as they navigate the bamboo game evolved into a dance as people saw similarities between the cadenced jumping and dancing. Beginners move in simple patterns while skilled dancers navigate more bamboo moving in multiple directions, manoeuvring around the edges and through the middle.

