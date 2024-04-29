WHO Says Current Public Health Risk Posed By Bird Flu 'Low'

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The World Health Organization (WHO) said Friday that the overallpublic health risk posed by the recent influenza, A(H5N1), is"low," Azernews reports citing Anadolu Agency .

For those with exposure to infected birds, animals, orcontaminated environments, however, the risk of infection is"considered low-to-moderate," it said in a statement.

It stressed that risk assessment might change as the UN agencylearns more.

"The virus has been detected in milk and its potential role intransmission is being investigated," it said, advising people toconsume pasteurized, not raw milk.

The US Food and Drug Administration recently said one in fivecommercial milk samples tested in a nationwide survey containedparticles of the H5N1 virus.

The avian flu was first identified in Texas herds in March, withsubsequent findings indicating the presence of the virus in morethan one dozen additional herds across eight US states.

The latest data on milk samples showed the outbreak is morewidespread in the US than previously thought.