Bengaluru Weather: Heatwave-Like Situations To Continue, IMD Predicts Max Temperature

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Bengaluru weather update: City residents are unlikely to receive any relief from the ongoing heatwave-like conditions, as the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted no significant change in weather on Monday. The maximum and minimum temperature in the city is likely to remain to be around 38 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius on Monday, according to IMD witnessed its second-highest temperatures in history on Sunday when maximum temperature was recorded at 38.5 degrees Celsius metro city, known for its pleasant weather, recorded this high level of high temperature in April 2016 when the mercury touched 39.2 degrees Celsius.

Bengaluru weather todayOn Sunday, April 28, the IT capital recorded a 4.4 degrees Celsius rise in its temperature above normal temperature. According to IMD's Sunday weather forecast, there is unlikely to be any change in the weather in the city, and the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 38 degrees Celsius.“Mainly Clear Sky. Maximum & Minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 38°C and 23°C respectively for Next 48 hours,” said Meteorological Centre Bengaluru in its daily weather report.

Karnataka weather todayAccording to the weather report, dry weather prevailed over the state with appreciably above normal (3.1° C to 5.0°C) temperatures in several parts of Karnataka. Heatwave-like conditions will prevail in most of Karnataka's cities.“Heat wave conditions likely to prevail at isolated places Bidar, Gulbarga, Bijapur, Yadgir, Raichur, Bagalkot, Belagavi, Gadag, Haveri, Koppal, Ballari, Vijayanagara, Davanagere, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Kolar and Chikkaballapura districts,” said IMD in its report.

Amid heatwave-like conditions, hot and humid weather will prevail over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttar Kannada districts till April 2, 2024, with maximum temperature to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius for the next 4-5 days day in Bengaluru in 50 yearsThe metro city recorded the second hottest day on April 28, with temperature rising to 38.5 degrees Celsius. The high temperature of Bengaluru surpassed most of the previous records and was registered as the second-highest temperature in the last five decades. The temperature is expected to reach 40 degrees Celsius in the city in the coming days as there is no relief for the residents from the scorching heat. Till now, Bengaluru recorded its maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius on April 25, 2016.



MENAFN29042024007365015876ID1108149496