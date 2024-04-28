Irrfan Khan Death Anniversary: 7 best movies of the superstar

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Irrfan Khan was a versatile actor known for his remarkable performances across various genres. Here are seven of his best movies.

Here are seven of his best movies.

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, this adaptation of Shakespeare's Macbeth set in the Mumbai underworld features Irrfan Khan in a powerful role alongside an ensemble cast.

Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, Irrfan portrays the real-life athlete-turned-dacoit Paan Singh Tomar, delivering a captivating performance that earned him acclaim.

Irrfan Khan plays the adult Pi in Ang Lee's beautiful adaptation of Yann Martel's novel, describing his lifeboat survival with a Bengal tiger.

The story of a father who fights for his daughter's admission to an English-medium school in Saket Chaudhary's comedy-drama emphasises India's education system's challenges.

This comedy-drama revolves around the relationship between a hypochondriac father, his caring daughter, and a grumpy yet endearing cab driver played by Irrfan Khan.



This compelling crime thriller by Meghna Gulzar stars Irrfan Khan as a seasoned investigative officer who goes into the complications of the Noida double murder case.

This Ritesh Batra film follows a young woman and an older guy, played by Irrfan Khan, who form an unlikely bond after a mistaken lunchbox delivery.