Prajwal Revanna Case: 'Shocked To See...', Opposition Questions NCW's Silence On BJP Leader's Sexual Assault Videos

- Live Mint) "The 'obscene viral videos' alleging sexual harassment by JD(S) MP and its Hassan candidate Prajwal Revanna raised questions on National Commission for Women (NCW) as the statutory body remained silent on the sex scandal case involving grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said she is shocked with the silence of NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma, Union Minister Smriti Irani, and Home Minister Amit Shah regarding MP Prajwal Revanna's clips of having sexually expolited several women and having made their video.“I will not even want to go into his family network but as a sitting MP and an ally of BJP why have they not broken ties yet. @PMOIndia was in Karnataka today and didn't say a word about the behen/betis/Mata's being sexually abused by their own,” she wrote further asked,“Who helped Prajwal escape the country?” Some media reports claimed that the Karnataka MP left the country and \"fled\" to Germany after filing a complaint on Sunday Shiv Sena (UBT) MP accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of maintaining“pin drop silence” on this henious and disgusting revelations.“Before speaking of women led development and gender equality this government should check its own shameful record,” she added.(Please check back for more updates)
