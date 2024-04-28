Top Events Of The Day: PM Modi's Rally In Pune KPIT Tech, Ultratech To Post Q4 Results KKR Vs DC IPL Match And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Top Events of the Day: PM Modi will address a rally in Pune at the Race Course. Mahindra & Mahindra to launch its Mahindra XUV 3XO. Meanwhile, SC will hear the West Bengal government's plea against Calcutta HC's order in the Sandeshkhali Case Modi to address a rally at Race Course on April 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Pune on April 29 at the Race Course ground, as per TOI firms to report Q4 results today: UltraTech Cement, Trent, UCO Bank, KPIT Technologies, Poonawalla Fincorp, Tata Chemicals, Gillette India, PNB Housing Finance, Birlasoft, KFinTechnologies, Can Fin Homes, Vesuvius India, Shoppers Stop, Spandana Sphoorty Financial eMudhra, Tips Industries, Jana Small Finance Bank, and Fedbank Financial Services are among the 30 companies to announce their Q4 results on April 29 probes MCC violations by PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi; seeks response by April 29: On April 25, the Election Commission of India (ECI) recognised accusations of violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Allegations were made by both the BJP and Congress, accusing each other of inciting hatred and division along the lines of religion, caste, community, or language. The electoral body has demanded a response from the involved parties by 11 am on April 29 vs DC IPL match: The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will play against Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 29 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. KKR is second on the points table with eight victories in IPL 2024.

Sandeshkhali Case: SC to hear West Bengal govt's plea against Calcutta HC's order - The Supreme Court is set to review a petition from the Mamata Banerjee administration in West Bengal today (April 29). The petition challenges an order from the Calcutta High Court mandating a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into accusations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali XUV 3XO launch today: Mahindra & Mahindra, a prominent Indian automaker, to unveil its latest offering, the Mahindra XUV 3XO, a compact SUV and facelift of the XUV 300, on April 29, 2024.



