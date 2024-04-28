Israeli Occupation Continues Heavy Bombardment Of South Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, April 28 (KUNA) -- The Israeli Occupation army continued Sunday heavy bombardment and shelling of South Lebanon, leaving a large trail of destruction to residential neighborhoods, civilian property, and farms.
The Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported that the Israeli military jetfighters carried out a series of air strikes residential neighborhoods and farms in the southern towns of Ayta Al-Sha'b, Tayr Harfa, Doueir and Maroun Al-Ras.
Meanwhile, the Israeli Occupation forces opened fire of their havey machine guns and artillery at the towns of Ayta Al-Sha'b, Yaroun, Blida, Shihin, Marwahin, Ramyah, and Jabal Basil causing huge damage to the targeted areas, the NNA reported. (emd)
