Houses Damaged As Russians Shell Nikopol District Twice Today

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army shelled the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region twice today.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy attacked the Nikopol district twice in one day. They used heavy artillery," the statement said.

According to Lysak, the attacks damaged five private houses and three outbuildings in Nikopol.

The regional governor noted that civilians were not injured in the shelling.

Photo: Serhiy Lysak / Facebook