Stocks Rise as Dow Builds on Last Week's Performance

Stocks Rise as Dow Builds on Last Week's Performance AdvertismentStocks rose Monday, adding to their solid performance in the prior week, with Wall Street looking toward fresh inflation data this week.The Dow Jones Industrials vaulted 74.8 points to 39,587.64.The S&P 500 inched ahead 6.4 points to 5,229.08The NASDAQ gained 38.67 points to 16,379.54.The 30-stock Dow is coming off its best weekly performance of 2024, rising more than 2% last week. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq climbed more than 1% each during that period.Shares of meme stock GameStop soared 54% after“Roaring Kitty,” the moniker of the Reddit trader behind 2021's short squeeze, posted online for the first time in three years.Investors will look for insights into the Federal Reserve's monetary policy moving forward with April's consumer price index report due out on Wednesday. Traders hope that a return to rate hikes is largely off the table for the Fed despite a slew of hotter-than-expected inflation prints in recent months.Prices for the 10-year Treasury gained ground, pushing yields down to 4.47% from Friday's 4.50%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.Oil prices regained 85 cents to $79.12U.S. a barrel.Gold prices ditched $27.40 to $2,347.60.

