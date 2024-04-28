Carlos Alcaraz Advances To Last 16 In The Madrid Open With Convincing Victory Over Thiago Seyboth Wild

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Carlos Alcaraz showcased his resilience at the Madrid Open, breezing into the last 16 with a straight sets victory over Thiago Seyboth Wild. Alcaraz, dubbed the "test of fire," demonstrated his recovery from injury concerns ahead of the French Open by securing a convincing 6-3, 6-3 win over his Brazilian opponent on Sunday. The double defending champion's stellar performance sets the stage for a thrilling encounter against last year's runner-up, Jan-Lennard Struff, in the upcoming round.

Alcaraz, ranked third in the world at just 20 years old, returned to the court after a month-long absence due to a forearm issue, displaying his formidable form against Alexander Shevchenko in the second round. Despite wearing a protective sleeve, Alcaraz displayed superior prowess, overpowering Seyboth Wild, who had earlier ousted 28th seed Lorenzo Musetti.

Reflecting on his victory, Alcaraz expressed satisfaction with his performance, highlighting his comfort on the court and nerves during crucial moments. Meanwhile, Struff secured his spot in the next round by defeating Ugo Humbert, setting the stage for an exciting showdown.

In other matches, Andrey Rublev staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, while women's world number four Elena Rybakina secured a commanding win over Mayar Sherif, setting up a clash against Sara Bejlek. Additionally, Mirra Andreeva triumphed over Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, securing her place in the last 16 for the second consecutive year.