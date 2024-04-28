Kuwait's Amir Arrives In S. Arabia To Partake In World Economic Forum

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, along with an accompanying official delegation, arrived on Sunday in Saudi Arabia to partake in the World Economic Forum hosted by Riyadh.

His Highness the Amir was received at the airport by Prince Mohammad bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Deputy Governor of the Riyadh Region, GCC Secretary-General, Jassem Al-Budaiwi, the Ambassador of Kuwait to Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Sabah Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and members of Embassy.

His Highness the Amir is accompanied by a delegation of officials including Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investments Anwar Ali Al-Mudhaf, Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Al-Yahya and ranking officials at the Amiri Diwan. (end)

