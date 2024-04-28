(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron recently delivered a sobering speech, asserting that "our Europe today is mortal," highlighting the precarious state of the European Union (EU). Macron's remarks underscored the urgent need for action to revive and safeguard the future of the European Union. However, his speech also sparked debates about the European Union's trajectory, with some questioning the effectiveness of its leadership and policies.



Macron's acknowledgment of Europe's vulnerability comes at a time when he himself has been a central figure in European Union politics for nearly seven years. As president of the Council of the European Union in 2022 and a key player in the appointment of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Macron's tenure has been marked by both praise and criticism.



While some commend his leadership, others criticize the European Union's bureaucratic structures and perceived lack of democratic accountability.



Critics argue that Macron's speech should have included a more candid assessment of the European Union's shortcomings and the failures of its establishment class. Instead, Macron defended the European Union's independence from Washington's influence, a claim that some find unconvincing given the close ties between European and American interests. There are concerns that the European Union's alignment with United States policies undermines its autonomy and diminishes its ability to pursue independent initiatives.



Moreover, Macron's speech reignited discussions about the role of the European Union in global politics and its relationship with the United States. Some view European leaders, including von der Leyen, as subservient to American interests, raising questions about the European Union's ability to assert itself on the world stage. Macron's failure to present a clear vision for European sovereignty and autonomy only reinforces these concerns.



In conclusion, Macron's warning about Europe's mortality serves as a wake-up call for European Union leaders to reassess their priorities and strategies. The European Union must address internal challenges, such as institutional reform and democratic accountability, while also asserting its independence in the face of external pressures. The future of Europe depends on the choices made by its leaders today.

