Climate Change Impacting Increasing Number Of Lives

On May 13-14, a workshop on capacity building in the preparationof Biennial Transparency Reports is being held in Baku.

Donald Cooper, Director for Transparency at the United NationsFramework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), said in his speechthat adaptation to bad weather conditions is more important foreveryone in the issue of climate change, Azernews reports.

At the same time, D. Cooper emphasised the importance ofBiennial Transparency Reports, where information about climatechange is presented in a customised format in the countries.

The world is experiencing a significant increase in the numberof climate events affecting the lives of more and more people, hesaid.

Nuri Ozbagdati, the regional coordinator of COP29 and ClimateChange and Environment Portfolio Manager at UNDP, said thatfinancing is essential to successfully combating climatechange.

According to Ozbagdatli, transparency is also very important:"This is related to mitigating climate change."

It is worth noting that the importance of finance in the fightagainst climate change is growing every year. It can be said thatduring the long-term negotiations, countries request financialsupport in various areas, such as climate mitigation, adaptation,and nurturing the environment. Developed and developing countriessay they will create a fund of 100 billion dollars to solve thisproblem. COP29 may push developed countries to fulfil their pledgesregarding the said financial support.