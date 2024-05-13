Current OSCE Chairman Holds Talks With Nikol Pashinyan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The current Chairman of the OSCE, Yan Borg, who is on a visit toYerevan, met with the Prime Minister of Armenia, NikolPashiyan.

According to Azernews, Y. Borg has shared a post about this onhis official X account.

It should be noted that earlier, Y. Borg held talks with theMinister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan. Theydiscussed the delimitation process between Armenia and Azerbaijanand cooperation between Yerevan and the OSCE.