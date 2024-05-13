Russia Upping Pressure On Ukraine Troops On Orikhiv Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the south of Ukraine, the invaders focused their efforts on the Orikhiv axis where the situation remains difficult but still under control of Ukraine's defense forces.

That's according to Dmytro Pletenchuk, head of the Strategic Communications Center with Defense Forces South, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Today, Kherson region was again hit by KAB bombs but there were no assaults on Krynky in the past day, and this may be due to increased pressure in the Orikhiv axis where 19 assaults were reported toward Staromaiorske and Robotyne alone. However, the enemy eventually retreated, having suffered losses. They saw no success as our front line is holding. In fact, the situation remains quite difficult, but under our control," said Pletenchuk.

He also noted that Nestryha Island is another zone of interest to the invaders due to its proximity to Ukrainian positions, but Ukrainian defenders stop all Russian attempts at landing in the area.

Enemy shells village inregion, injuring civilian man

"It (Nestryha Island - ed.) is located closer to our settlements, respectively, to our positions, and this island still part of the right bank of the Dnipro. It is part of a group of islands, the farthest one from the shore, but the last one before the mouth of the Dnipro, and accordingly it would be convenient for them (Russia - ed.) to gain a bridgehead there. This is a kind of counterbalance to Krynky. But less so, they can't get a foothold there. They periodically try to land there, usually deploying high-speed boats, but they see no success," the spokesman explained.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the past day, Russian invaders attacked 10 settlements across Kherson region.

Photo: Defense Forces South / Facebook