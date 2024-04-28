Law enforcement fire taser at pro-Palestinian demonstrator at American university

(MENAFN) In a tumultuous scene at Emory University in Atlanta, police officers clashed with pro-Palestinian protesters, resulting in the use of tear gas and tasers to disperse the demonstration.



The incident unfolded as activists, including students from nearby universities, gathered to denounce what they labeled as "the genocide of Palestinians" by Israel and to protest against the construction of Cop City, a local police and fire department training center.



Organizers of the protest demanded total institutional divestment from Israeli apartheid and Cop City at all Atlanta colleges and universities. Emory University, the focal point of the demonstration, found itself at the center of the controversy due to its perceived complicity in these issues. According to organizers, the university's ties to these matters are among the strongest, hence their decision to occupy its premises.



The university responded by characterizing the protesters as trespassers and warning against vandalism or criminal activity on its campus. Subsequently, law enforcement officers from various agencies, including the Emory Police Department, Atlanta Police, and Georgia State Patrol, were called to intervene.



As tensions escalated, reports emerged of indiscriminate use of force against the protesters. Organizers decried the authorities' actions, alleging that peaceful demonstrators were subjected to pepper bullets, tear gas, and tasers merely for occupying a school lawn. A video purportedly capturing the incident circulated online, showing officers restraining a handcuffed man while one of them deployed a taser.



Amidst conflicting reports, the Atlanta Police Department acknowledged using "chemical irritants" but refuted claims of deploying rubber bullets. The clash between law enforcement and protesters at Emory University has reignited debates surrounding police tactics and the right to peaceful assembly, prompting calls for accountability and further scrutiny of the incident.

