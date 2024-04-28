Russians Wound Two People In Donetsk Region Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, Russian troops fired five times at Donetsk region, injuring two people and damaging a house.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by the head of the Donetsk Regional

Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

"In total, the Russians fired five times at the settlements of Donetsk region over the past day. 126 people, including 12 children, were evacuated from the front line," Filashkin wrote.

According to him, two people were wounded in Krasnohorivka in the Maryinka community, and Katerynivka and Kostyantynivka and the outskirts of the Hrodivka community came under fire.

Terny, Yampolivka, Zarichne and Ozerne were shelled in the Lyman community, and Stupochky, Predtechyne, Markove, Chervone and Mykolayivka in the Kostyantynivka community.

As a result of shelling in Chasovoyarsk community, 10 private houses and two high-rise buildings were damaged, as well as four houses in Siverske, Filashkin added.

As reported, two civilians were injured in Donetsk region yesterday as a result of hostile shelling.

Photo: Vadym Filashkin