Orban claims liberal world system has to be demolished

(MENAFN) In a bold and controversial address at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC Hungary) in Budapest, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivered a scathing critique of what he termed the "failed hegemony" of the Western liberal world order. Orban's speech, marked by its confrontational tone and provocative assertions, called for nothing short of the destruction of the existing global order, which he argued has been characterized by progressive liberal hegemony.



Orban began his address by asserting that the Western liberal hegemony has faltered, leading to the emergence of leaders unfit for their roles and a global landscape marred by instability and unrest. He criticized liberal politicians for prioritizing ideological control over effective governance, accusing them of utilizing state institutions as instruments of oppression rather than mechanisms for the betterment of society.



Central to Orban's argument was the notion that the time has come for a dramatic shift away from the dominance of progressive liberal ideology towards a new world order grounded in true national sovereignty. He emphasized the importance of countries pursuing their own interests rather than adhering to a universal set of values imposed by a global elite.



Echoing themes of nationalist sentiment, Orban asserted that the emerging world order would prioritize the sovereignty of nations, ushering in an era where countries are driven by their unique national interests rather than a homogenizing global ideology. He portrayed this shift as a necessary corrective to the failures of the liberal world order, which he attributed to fostering conflict, chaos, and economic hardship.



Looking ahead to forthcoming political events, Orban expressed optimism that the tide was turning against the proponents of the old world order. He pointed to upcoming elections in the European Union and the United States as opportunities to challenge the entrenched forces of progressive liberalism and drive them from positions of power.



In closing, Orban invoked a sense of divine providence, expressing his hope that the year ahead would mark the end of what he described as an "inglorious era" of Western civilization. He called for the establishment of a new world order rooted in the principles of national sovereignty and self-determination, signaling a potentially seismic shift in the global political landscape.



Overall, Orban's speech represents a stark challenge to the prevailing norms of international relations, advocating for a radical reimagining of the global order and signaling his intent to lead the charge in dismantling the hegemony of progressive liberalism.

