China threatens America with reply to projectile usage

(MENAFN) In response to the recent deployment of intermediate-range missiles by the United States in the Asia-Pacific region, China has issued a stern condemnation and vowed to take decisive action to prevent what it perceives as a destabilizing move. Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Chinese Defense Ministry, made these statements on Thursday, expressing Beijing's strong opposition to the United States military activity in the South China Sea.



The rebuke from China comes as the United States commenced its largest joint military exercise with the Philippines in decades, known as Balikatan, involving thousands of troops from both countries along with participation from France and Australia. Additionally, the United States recently conducted another set of military exercises with the Philippines, during which it deployed advanced missile systems capable of reaching significant distances, including Taiwan.



Wu emphasized China's firm opposition to the presence of such weaponry in the Asia-Pacific region, citing concerns about regional security and stability. He warned of "resolute countermeasures" against what Beijing perceives as a direct threat to its interests and regional peace.



China's response underscores the escalating tensions in the South China Sea, where competing territorial claims have fueled longstanding disputes between China and several Southeast Asian nations. The United States has consistently asserted its commitment to freedom of navigation in the region, often through military exercises and deployments, while China views such actions as provocative and a challenge to its sovereignty.



As military maneuvers and strategic posturing continue in the region, the potential for further escalation between China and the United States remains a concern for regional stability and global security.

