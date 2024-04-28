Samsung announces support for UAE customers affected by recent rainstorm

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Dubai, UAE, April 27, 2024: In response to the recent rainstorm that affected various parts of UAE, Samsung Gulf Electronics has announced a comprehensive support plan for its customers. The company will offer complimentary health checkups on all affected Samsung products, along with discount options on purchases.



Home Appliances and TV customers can conveniently register online on a dedicated page to schedule their free in-home health checkups. Samsung's authorized technicians will visit customers' homes to assess the condition of their affected appliances and TVs, providing expert advice and support.



Kiran Tewari, Director and Head of Customer Service Group at Samsung Gulf Electronics said, "At Samsung, our customers are our top priority. We understand the inconvenience caused by natural calamities and want to ensure our customers receive the support they need during this challenging time. Our free health checkup initiative and additional support options aim to alleviate any concerns and provide a seamless experience across our product lines for those affected."



For Galaxy mobile owners, customers can visit their nearest authorized Samsung service partner for a complimentary health checkup. Additionally, potential buyers can avail discount vouchers when purchasing new Galaxy devices.



Furthermore, Samsung will offer additional discounts for customers who wish to purchase new products instead of opting for a repair if needed. Samsung's attractive trade-in options will also be applicable, allowing customers to upgrade their devices while benefiting from the value of their existing products, no matter the condition of it.







