Sri Lanka makes drug busts, seizes over 38 Kilograms of illicit substances in 2 Raids

(MENAFN) Sri Lankan authorities have made significant strides in combating drug trafficking following two separate raids conducted on Friday night and Saturday morning, resulting in the seizure of over 38 kilograms of illicit substances. According to a statement issued by the police on Saturday, five individuals have been apprehended in connection with the illicit drug trade.



The first raid, conducted in Biyagama, a suburb located approximately 15 kilometers from the capital city of Colombo, yielded the recovery of 30 kilograms of narcotics. Among the seized substances were 15 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, 14 kilograms of hashish, and 900 grams of heroin. The police moved swiftly to arrest four suspects implicated in the drug trafficking operation.



Meanwhile, in a separate operation carried out on Saturday morning in Maharagama, another Colombo suburb, law enforcement authorities arrested an individual in possession of over 8 kilograms of heroin. The estimated street value of the seized narcotics amounts to 160 million rupees, equivalent to approximately 530,000 U.S. dollars.



Police spokesman DIG Nihal Thalduwa indicated that investigations into both cases are ongoing, underscoring the commitment of law enforcement agencies to dismantle drug trafficking networks operating within the country. These recent successes reflect the concerted efforts of Sri Lankan authorities to combat the scourge of drug trafficking and protect communities from the devastating effects of substance abuse.

