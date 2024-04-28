Connected Mining Market Is Estimated To Hit To USD 28.22 Billion In 2030 Driven By Increasing Demand For Advanced Robotics And Automation

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The Connected Mining Market size was valued at 11.9 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 28.22 billion in 2030 with a growing CAGR of 11.4% from 2023 to 2030.

The connected mining market is witnessing a profound transformation, driven by advancements in digital technologies and the increasing demand for operational efficiency and safety in the mining industry. Leveraging interconnected devices, sensors, and data analytics, connected mining solutions offer real-time insights into various aspects of mining operations, including equipment performance, environmental conditions, and worker safety. This interconnected ecosystem enables mining companies to optimize production processes, minimize downtime, and enhance worker productivity, ultimately leading to improved profitability and sustainability.

One of the key drivers propelling the growth of the connected mining market is the rising adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies across the mining value chain. By deploying IoT-enabled devices and sensors on mining equipment and infrastructure, companies can collect vast amounts of data pertaining to equipment health, utilization, and performance. This data is then processed and analyzed in real-time, enabling proactive maintenance, predictive analytics, and optimization of operational workflows. Furthermore, IoT connectivity facilitates remote monitoring and control of mining assets, allowing companies to operate more efficiently and safely in remote or hazardous environments..

Covid 19 impact analysis:

The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the Connected Mining industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year. The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Connected Mining market demand and supply chains. Researchers draw predictions for the market scenario in the post-COVID era. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape.

Major companies profiled in the market report include

Cisco, IBM, Eurotech Communication, SAP, ABB, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, Komatsu, Caterpillar, Trimble, PTC, Siemens, MST Global, Howden, Hexagon, Accenture, Hitachi, Wipro, GE Digital, Getac, SmartMining SpA, Applied Vehicle Analysis, Zyfra, GroundHog, IntelliSense, Axora, and others .

Research objectives:

The latest research report has been formulated using industry-verified data. It provides a detailed understanding of the leading manufacturers and suppliers engaged in this market, their pricing analysis, product offerings, gross revenue, sales network & distribution channels, profit margins, and financial standing. The report's insightful data is intended to enlighten the readers interested in this business sector about the lucrative growth opportunities in the Connected Mining market.

It has segmented the global Connected Mining market

By Offering



Solutions Services

By Deployment Mode



On-premises Cloud

By Solution



Asset Tracking and Optimization

Fleet Management

Industrial Safety and Security

Workforce Management

Analytics and Reporting

Process Control Others

By Mining Type



Surface Underground

By Service



Professional Services Managed Services

By Application



Exploration

Processing and Refining Transportation

Key Reasons to Purchase this Report:

A comprehensive study of market size, share and dynamics is a global Connected Mining 'market research report and a thorough survey of developments in the field.

It offers an in-depth overview of revenue growth and an analysis of the total business benefits.

In addition to the strategic landscape for commodity pricing and marketing, the Connected Mining ' industry research also provides key players.

This is a new post covering the latest impact on the target market. The research report addresses the rapidly evolving market climate as well as the initial and future impact assessment

