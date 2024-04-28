Labor Ministry Emphasizes Commitment To Occupational Safety, Health In Private Sector

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 28 (Petra) -- Minister of Labor Nadia Rawabdeh has confirmed the Ministry's dedication to ensuring a safe and healthy work environment for private sector employees, highlighting the importance of fostering a culture of occupational safety and health among both workers and employers to enhance productivity.In a statement issued on Sunday, coinciding with the World Day for Safety and Health at Work, observed on April 28th, Rawabdeh stressed that adhering to safety standards benefits both employers and workers, promoting sustainable production practices.She underscored the Ministry's proactive approach to promoting a positive culture of occupational safety and health to prevent workplace injuries.Additionally, she noted the Ministry's efforts in modernizing the occupational safety and health system in 2023 through the issuance of new regulations and accompanying instructions.The minister also shed light on the ongoing inspections conducted by the Occupational Safety and Health Directorate and its inspectors across the Kingdom to ensure compliance with safety standards in private sector establishments.Furthermore, she highlighted the Ministry's awareness-raising initiatives, including visits to establishments and a forthcoming media campaign, aimed at educating both workers and employers about the new safety systems and guidelines.