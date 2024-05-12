Army Fires At Pakistani Drone In J&K, Forces It To Withdraw

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, May 12 (IANS) The Army on Saturday opened fire at a Pakistani drone after it hovered over Indian territory in J&K's Rajouri district, driving it off, officials said.

"Troops opened fire on a suspected Pakistani drone near the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. However, the drone returned to the Pakistan side after briefly hovering over the Indian territory," an official said.

The drone activity and subsequent firing of a few rounds by the army were reported from the Keri sector of Rajouri.

"A thorough search of the area was conducted but nothing suspicious was found on the ground. Anti-national elements are using drones to drop weapons and narcotics. The security forces are fully alert to frustrate their designs," the official said.

Meanwhile, a flying object with blinking lights was also seen hovering briefly in the air near Allahpir area of Poonch district on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Security forces searched the area but found nothing on the ground.