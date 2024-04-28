Study shows majority of Muslim schoolkids in German state put Islam over law

(MENAFN) A recent study conducted in the German state of Lower Saxony has shed light on the attitudes of Muslim schoolchildren towards the law and religious doctrine, revealing concerning trends regarding the prioritization of religious rules over national laws. The study, conducted by the Lower Saxony Criminology Research Institute and reported by Bild, found that a significant portion of respondents view the rules of the Quran as more important than the laws of Germany.



According to the report, approximately 67.8 percent of Muslim schoolchildren surveyed expressed the belief that the rules outlined in the Quran take precedence over the laws of the country. Furthermore, nearly half of the respondents, accounting for 45.8 percent, indicated a preference for Islamic theocratic rule as the ideal form of government. Over half of the participants also asserted that their religion holds the answers to contemporary societal challenges.



Perhaps most concerning are the findings regarding attitudes towards violence in defense of Islam. The study revealed that 35.3 percent of respondents condone acts of violence in response to insults directed at Islam and its prophet. Additionally, more than a fifth of participants justified violent responses to perceived threats posed by the Western world to Islam.



These findings come against the backdrop of Germany's history as a destination for migrants, particularly from Muslim-majority countries like Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan. The influx of migrants, which surged in 2015 under Chancellor Angela Merkel's open-door policy, has significantly shaped the demographic landscape of the country. Estimates from the interior ministry suggest that there are currently over five million Muslims residing in Germany, comprising nearly 7 percent of the total population.



As debates surrounding integration, cultural assimilation, and religious tolerance continue in Germany, the results of this study highlight the importance of addressing and understanding the attitudes and beliefs of Muslim communities, particularly among younger generations, in order to foster greater social cohesion and respect for the rule of law.

