Enemy Drones Damage Heat-Generating Infrastructure Site In Mykolaiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army attacked Mykolaiv with Shahed-131/136 drones at 04:45 on Sunday, April 28.
The Mykolaiv Regional State Administration reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"A hotel building was severely damaged. A fire broke out, which was promptly extinguished. Windows in another hotel nearby were broken, and cars were damaged. In addition, a heat-generating infrastructure site was damaged. The consequences are being clarified. There are no casualties," the post said.
