20 Mous To Be Signed During QEF 2024 - Chairperson Of Organizing Committee

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Chairperson of the Permanent Supreme Committee organizing the Qatar Economic Forum (QEF-2024), HE Sheikh Ali bin Abdullah bin Khalifa Al-Thani, revealed that the fourth edition of the forum, scheduled for May 14-16, will witness the signing of 20 memorandums of understanding MOUs, including 18 international ones, compared to 10 MOUs signed in the previous edition.

In a press conference today, His Excellency said that the forum has been seeing qualitative shift from one session to another, translated by the number of agreements of an international nature that took the forum as a platform to unveil them, in addition to the great interest it is witnessing from political and economic actors at the global level. He expected 2,300 people to participate in the forum, including 1,300 active leaders in international companies and structures, in addition to 200 media outlets, most of them are foreign.

He described the Qatar Economic Forum as the fastest growing in terms of participation at the regional and international levels, noting that the participants' discussions over the three days of the conference will focus on topics related to geopolitics, globalization, trade, energy transformation, technological innovation, business foresight, investment, sports and entertainment; considering the continuing effects of major changes in the fields of technology, energy, trade and politics that the world is witnessing, especially since the developments witnessed in 2024 will have far-reaching repercussions on the global economy.

HE Sheikh Ali bin Abdullah bin Khalifa Al-Thani explained that attending Qatar Economic Forum activities will be through personal invitations, given the large attendance requests that exceeded all expectations, indicating that the organizing committee has taken a number of measures to ensure the attendance of the largest number of those wishing through digital platforms.

For his part, CEO of Media City Qatar and head of the media team in the permanent supreme committee organizing the Qatar Economic Forum Jassim Mohammed Al Khouri, praised the strategic partnership with Bloomberg Media Group, which extends for years, expecting the arrival of more than 100 representatives of the global and international media outlets.

In turn, HE Executive Director of the Permanent Committee for Organizing Conferences at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Head of the Logistics Team in the Supreme Permanent Committee Organizing the Qatar Economic Forum, Mubarak bin Ajlan Al Kuwari said that the registration process has been unified and facilitated through a unified system and issuing entry cards to all participants, to ensure smooth and quick entry to the forum, in addition to providing tourism programs in cooperation with Qatar Tourism and Qatar Museums.

MENAFN11052024000067011011ID1108201075