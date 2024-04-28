Gulf Air To Resume Flights To Iraq

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)
Manama
: Bahrain's national carrier, Gulf Air, announced the return of direct flights between Bahrain and Iraq.
This move expands Gulf Air's network and marks a significant development with the resumption of flights to Iraq, Bahrain News Agency reports.
Gulf Air first launched flights to Iraq in 1974, serving Baghdad, Najaf, and Erbil.
Flights were paused during the COVID pandemic in 2020.
The specific flight schedule and frequencies will be announced soon.
