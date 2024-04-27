Royal Court Chief Inaugurates Royal Initiatives In Irbid

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi on Saturday inaugurated a number of Royal initiatives in Irbid, following His Majesty King Abdullah's directive to implement these projects.

These directives were given during the King's meetings with local dignitaries and representatives, as well as during his field visits to Irbid, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Issawi, who also heads the follow-up committee for the implementation of Royal initiatives, marked the inauguration of an expansion project for the community rehabilitation centre at the Azmi Mufti Refugee Camp in Irbid. Issawi toured the facility to inspect the new additions, including an extra floor equipped with necessary medical equipment, an elevator installed for the convenience of people with disabilities, garden maintenance and the installation of a solar energy system.

In the Bani Kinanah District, Issawi unveiled the newly established Kharja and Bella parks, which were created as part of the Royal initiatives. He also visited a project site in Al Rafid to establish a public park. During the visit, Issawi was briefed on the progress of the park, which is being developed over an area of 3,188 square metres.

In the Northern Jordan Valley District, Issawi inaugurated a new branch of the Zaha Cultural Centre in Al Mashari area. The centre is situated on a 3,000 square metre square of land.

In remarks to the press, Issawi highlighted that these Royal initiatives, implemented under His Majesty's directives, aim to enhance the quality of services provided to Jordanians.