Senate President Meets With Libyan, Algerian Officials

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Senate President Fayez held discussions with President of the High Council of State in Libya Mohammed Takkala, focusing on strengthening Jordan-Libya relations across various sectors, particularly parliamentary affairs.

The discussions were held on the sidelines of the Fifth Annual Conference of the League of Parliamentarians for Al Quds in Istanbul, under the theme“Freedom and Independence for Palestine”, which aims to support the Palestinian people and condemn Israeli aggression, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Fayez emphasised Jordan's unwavering stance, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah, towards aiding the Libyan people in their pursuit of development, prosperity, unity and stability, highlighting the importance of a political solution that would restore security and stability to Libya.

Takkala expressed gratitude to the King for Jordan's continuous support to Libya and its people.

Fayez also met with Vice President of the Algerian Council of the Nation Ahmed Qarshi, to discuss Jordanian-Algerian relations, underscoring the deep-rooted and historical ties between the two countries and peoples, and the King's keenness to strengthen these relations.

The meeting also covered the current regional situation, including the "severe" Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip. Fayez stressed the urgent need to stop this "criminal" aggression, ethnic cleansing, genocide and massacres committed by the Israeli occupation in the Gaza Strip, and to ensure the delivery of humanitarian and medical aid into the besieged region.

Qarshi commended the "distinguished" historical relations between the two countries and emphasised the need to enhance parliamentary relations on various matters of mutual interest.