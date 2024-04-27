World Economic Forum To Host Open Forum In Riyadh Tomorrow

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 27 (KUNA) -- The World Economic Forum, in collaboration with the Saudi Ministry of Economy and Planning, will host an Open Forum at the Ritz-Carlton in Riyadh on April 28-29.

The Open Forum, to run concurrently with WEF's Special Meeting on Global Collaboration, Growth, and Energy for Development, aims to encourage dialogue and increase awareness on critical issues by providing a platform for ideas, thoughts, and questions to be expressed and tackled in an open environment.

The event, the first of its kind in Riyadh, welcomes students, entrepreneurs, young professionals and the general public to the discussions on various topics, including environment, art, mental health, artificial intelligence, modern entrepreneurship and smart cities.

On the eve of the event, Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal F. Al-Ibrahimsaid, "Under Saudi Vision 2030, Riyadh has emerged as a global hub for thought leadership, action, and solutions, promoting the exchange of knowledge and innovative ideas."

"Hosting this year's Open Forum in Riyadh underscores the city's increasing influence and role on the international stage and will further enhance the Open Forum's 20-year legacy," the Saudi Press Agency quoted the minister as saying.

"We eagerly anticipate welcoming and convening thought leaders and entrepreneurs to engage with the public on future-oriented themes, for which Riyadh is uniquely positioned as a global focal point for innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable development," he added.

On her part, Michele Mischler, head of Swiss Public Affairs and Sustainability at the World Economic Forum, said, "Involving the Saudi public in Open Forum sessions fosters diverse perspectives, enriches global dialogue, and empowers collective solutions for a more inclusive and sustainable future."

Building on the success at the Annual Meeting 2024 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, the Open Forum is introducing its publicly accessible, open-debate format to Saudi Arabia for the first time, she added.

Since 2003, the Open Forum has brought together leaders from various backgrounds: government officials, artists, civil society leaders, entrepreneurs, and multinational company CEOs. (pickup previous)

