Chinese Booth At DIBF Highlights Country's Culture, Scientific Advancements

DOHA: China is making its debut at the 33rd Doha International Book Fair (DIBF), which opened at the Doha Convention and Exhibition Center yesterday.

The Beijing Zhongke Import and Export Ltd organised a Chinese delegation to participate in the fair.

With the theme of 'Reading China' and nearly 300 kinds of high-quality books, the Chinese booth set up three exhibition areas.

The boutique book exhibition area is dominated by books in English and Arabic such as Xi Jinping on Governance and Politics and Xi Jinping on One Belt, One Road, which introduces the Chinese road and Chinese experience in national governance and economic development.

The scientific and technological reading area focuses on the latest scientific and technological achievements of Chinese authors in fields such as artificial intelligence and new energy, of which the Encyclopedic Dictionary of Terms contains a total of 20 titles.

The Encyclopedic Thesaurus of Terms, with a total of 20 language versions, is the world's first set of multilingual intelligent professional thesaurus that systematically researches the terminology of big data.

This book fair is also the debut of this set of thesaurus overseas.

The Chinese Civilization Zone focused on reading materials themed on the Great Wall, and giant pandas, as well as Chinese language books focusing on Chinese civilization is a display of Chinese culture, which is welcomed by travellers and Chinese culture enthusiasts.

During the book fair, the Chinese Publishing Pavilion held a number of cooperation talks and exchanges with Hamad Bin Khalifa University Press, Lebanon Digital Future Company and other organisations, and reached a number of cooperation intentions through in-depth discussions on cooperation in publishing and copyright trade, digital product sales and other in-depth discussions.

The Chinese Publishing Pavilion also presented Xi Jinping on Governance, Big Data Encyclopedic Terminology Dictionary, The Great Wall of Beijing, Museum of Contemporary China, and other high-quality books reflecting the political, economic, cultural, scientific and technological achievements of contemporary China to the Association of Overseas Chinese in Qatar and other organisations, so that Qatari people can have more opportunities to read Chinese books.

This year is the 20th anniversary of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum.